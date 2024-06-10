Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 22,422 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,422 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 136,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,067. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

