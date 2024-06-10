Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

NYSE CLX opened at $131.48 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

