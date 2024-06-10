Generation Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Generation Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,664 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.6% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $563,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $449.79 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $418.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.28 and a 200-day moving average of $449.48.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

