Mosley Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 202,752 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,566,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,001,000 after buying an additional 2,083,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 845,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after buying an additional 112,107 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $172.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

