Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 52,050 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,050 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 3.1% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.85% of MercadoLibre worth $673,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,600.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,573.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,606.21. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

