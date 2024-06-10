Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,172 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,655,000 after purchasing an additional 672,353 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 124,685 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 88,671 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 250,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,689.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 80,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,002. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HII shares. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

