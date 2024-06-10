Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 294.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 173,801 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,415,000 after buying an additional 633,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 563,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,768,000 after buying an additional 95,463 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 74,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,452. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.53%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.