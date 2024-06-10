Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stake Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.89. 144,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,068. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.