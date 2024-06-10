Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,895 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $271.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.15. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

