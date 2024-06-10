Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $25.14 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 2.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $25,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,272. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,755 shares of company stock worth $9,189,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

