Node AI (GPU) Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Node AI (GPU) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $67.34 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node AI token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Node AI Profile

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,658,718.61716014 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.71913484 USD and is down -17.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,641,121.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

