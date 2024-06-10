Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Holdings Boosted by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,599,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,788 shares during the period. Alphatec accounts for 2.4% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $24,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,859,000 after buying an additional 80,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 523,323 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,336,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 767,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,451,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 125,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,942. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

In other Alphatec news, Director Evan Bakst purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Evan Bakst bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

