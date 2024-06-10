Ethena USDe (USDE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.89 Billion

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,394,731,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,883,581,705 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,102,846,971.123674. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00086362 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $154,610,444.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

