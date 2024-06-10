Oasys (OAS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $136.59 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a market cap of $136.59 million and $1.20 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

