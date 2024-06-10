indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648,818 shares during the quarter. indie Semiconductor comprises about 2.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $23,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 20.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,346.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,973 shares of company stock valued at $708,076 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INDI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.34. 71,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.24.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

