SPACE ID (ID) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $354.16 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,473,098 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 552,473,098.1905332 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.64614328 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $13,183,347.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

