Flare (FLR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Billion

Flare (FLR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Flare has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $7.35 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 41,321,396,417 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 41,323,458,829.962265 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02706916 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,582,176.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

