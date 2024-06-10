Algorand Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $34.25 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00047218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,177,583,995 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

