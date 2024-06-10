Substratum Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.35 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010889 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,373.36 or 1.00016527 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012279 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00094441 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023954 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.