Arbitrum (ARB) Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $296.37 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,896,440,329 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,896,440,329 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.96339728 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 927 active market(s) with $281,249,936.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

