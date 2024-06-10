Smart Block Chain City Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $149,062.32 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $149,062.32 and $46,024.26 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) is a blockchain initiative tailored for smart cities, encompassing the Smart Wall Pad application to control IoT devices, manage residential complex services, and engage in local community and commerce. In its ecosystem, SBCC enables governance participation for token holders with voting rights based on their SBCC holdings. It rewards users with SBCC tokens for active involvement in the Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) and app usage. SBCC tokens also serve as the primary payment method for platform transactions. Additionally, a De-Fi staking service is available, allowing users to earn interest on their SBCC tokens, thus embedding the token deeply into the platform’s varied features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart Block Chain City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smart Block Chain City using one of the exchanges listed above.

