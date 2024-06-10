Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

