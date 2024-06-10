Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.72 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

