Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 131.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 13.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 61.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $144.85 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

