Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 16,492 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 132.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,337,000 after buying an additional 298,116 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,282,000 after buying an additional 159,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after buying an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,325,000 after purchasing an additional 145,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $66.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

