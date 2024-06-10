Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $2.11 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $113.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.27. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.40 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

