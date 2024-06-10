Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after acquiring an additional 129,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 711.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 142,907 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 108.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 181,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $18.78 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $318,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

