Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $115.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.