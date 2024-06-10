CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,445,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,753,000 after purchasing an additional 204,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after buying an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

