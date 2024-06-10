Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,020 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $42.93 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

