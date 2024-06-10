Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after buying an additional 917,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,792,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,328,000 after buying an additional 164,517 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,511,000 after buying an additional 322,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,088,000 after buying an additional 135,664 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $88.39.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

