Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 24,759 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

