Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.30 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 228,529 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $158,596,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,693 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.18 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

