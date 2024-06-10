Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.23% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMCI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard W. Mott acquired 36,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $161,192.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,027,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,558.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Richard W. Mott purchased 36,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $161,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,558.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace purchased 150,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,943,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,219,375.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 548,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,822. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TMCI opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.