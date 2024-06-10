CenterBook Partners LP Has $584,000 Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.09% of Anterix worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Anterix by 1,843.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anterix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Anterix in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $531,843.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Stock Down 2.6 %

Anterix stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.31 million, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.81. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Anterix Profile

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

