Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 37.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.2 %

ZS stock opened at $180.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

