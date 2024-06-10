CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,804,000. Emory University acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,893,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,033,074 shares in the company, valued at $60,203,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,952 shares of company stock worth $5,009,455 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

COUR stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Coursera’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

