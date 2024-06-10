CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 36.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 471,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $6,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $125,518.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 141,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock worth $1,895,776 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Phreesia stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

