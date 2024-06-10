CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

CHTR stock opened at $276.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

