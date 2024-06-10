CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9 %
CHTR stock opened at $276.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.