Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,991 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Dynex Capital worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,127,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 516,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,341.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 371,795 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 108.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 68,464 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DX stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

