CenterBook Partners LP Sells 37,088 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,088 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Sprott were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SII. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sprott by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sprott by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sprott by 82.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth about $317,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SII opened at $43.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

