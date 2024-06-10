11,685 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,776 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of BATRK opened at $39.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.91. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

