CenterBook Partners LP Sells 6,838 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $70.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

