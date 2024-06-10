14,238 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,238 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in UiPath by 3,273.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Trading Down 2.0 %
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
