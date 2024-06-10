14,238 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,238 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in UiPath by 3,273.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Down 2.0 %

PATH stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UiPath

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.