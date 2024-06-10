CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 904 National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $492.60 on Monday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.51 and a 52 week high of $495.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.72.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.

About National Western Life Group



National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

