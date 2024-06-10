CenterBook Partners LP Buys New Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 51.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

BKD opened at $6.62 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

