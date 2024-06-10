CenterBook Partners LP Invests $374,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $84.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

