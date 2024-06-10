PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $361,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $206,286,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $158,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waters by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after buying an additional 550,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,067,000 after buying an additional 327,389 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT stock opened at $302.09 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.20.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

