Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $85,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after buying an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $43,768,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $8,929,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,696 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIRI

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.