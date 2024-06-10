Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Block by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 343,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after buying an additional 44,318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in Block by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 144,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after acquiring an additional 212,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Block Stock Down 2.0 %

SQ stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.